Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.89

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and traded as high as $16.93. Capcom shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Capcom

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.