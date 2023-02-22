Capital Square LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $235.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.80. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $284.42.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $2.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

