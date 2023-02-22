CareDx (CDNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

CareDx Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of CDNA traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 173,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,432. CareDx has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $720.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Get CareDx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in CareDx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CareDx by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.