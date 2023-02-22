Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $41,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

