Caspian Sunrise plc (CASP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Caspian Sunrise Trading Up 1.2 %
LON CASP opened at GBX 8.20 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. Caspian Sunrise has a 52 week low of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.49 ($0.10).
Caspian Sunrise Company Profile
