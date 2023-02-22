CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.96

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 35068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

CBS Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

