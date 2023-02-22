CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.44 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $94.44 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00043717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00020484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00214318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,097.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12057947 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $11,850,985.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

