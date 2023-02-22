CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.11

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $91.39 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00213420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,749.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11692343 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $10,880,916.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.