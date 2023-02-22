CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.97 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $92.97 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11692343 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $10,880,916.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

