CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Position Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,638,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 577,514 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of CenterPoint Energy worth $215,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

