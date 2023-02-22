Centiva Capital LP Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,053 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.66% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 917,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 267,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEAE opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

AltEnergy Acquisition Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

