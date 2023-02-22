Centiva Capital LP Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,300 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.72% of Andretti Acquisition worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andretti Acquisition alerts:

Andretti Acquisition Stock Performance

Andretti Acquisition stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Andretti Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Andretti Acquisition Profile

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andretti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andretti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.