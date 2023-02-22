Centiva Capital LP Sells 90,616 Shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,616 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 1.01% of Forbion European Acquisition worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter worth $156,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Forbion European Acquisition by 39.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 456,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forbion European Acquisition Price Performance

FRBN opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Forbion European Acquisition Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

