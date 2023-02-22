Centiva Capital LP Takes $2.95 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 172,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $17.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $347,242. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

