Chainbing Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $706.03 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $706.03 million and $3,787.45 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00005883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00420149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.39 or 0.27831412 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

