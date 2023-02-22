Challenger Limited (CGF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on March 20th

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 20th. This is a boost from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.81.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

