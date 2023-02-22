Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,368 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

CHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Shares of CHK opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $107.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $95.87.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

