Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,582 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Chubb worth $76,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Performance

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,052. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

