Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 421,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 214,034 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.07.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

