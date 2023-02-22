Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 108,980 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 777.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,980 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 4.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.68.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.