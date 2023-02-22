Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 38,488 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,488 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Boston Partners increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555,231 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after buying an additional 1,074,605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after buying an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after buying an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $217,415,000 after purchasing an additional 477,377 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

