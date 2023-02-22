Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,007 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

