Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 391,894 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

