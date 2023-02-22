Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,010 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 138,286 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.