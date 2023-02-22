Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

