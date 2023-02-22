Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 45,910 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,910 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

