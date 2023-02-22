Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 88,958 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,958 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,483 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,591,000 after acquiring an additional 194,444 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,694,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,906,000 after acquiring an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. General Motors’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

