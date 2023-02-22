Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 8,912 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.