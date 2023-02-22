Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $231.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.13%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.80.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

