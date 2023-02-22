Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after acquiring an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $118.05 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.