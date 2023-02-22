Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.60 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
