Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.60 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

