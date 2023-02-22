Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $282,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. 1,960,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. HSBC increased their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

