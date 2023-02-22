Cim Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cim Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,704 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. 3,773,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,490,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.