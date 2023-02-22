Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cim Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up 0.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,809,000. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 13,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,674 shares of company stock worth $42,942,367 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

