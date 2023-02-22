Cim Investment Management Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $638,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 118,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,288 shares of company stock worth $330,817. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 61,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,178. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.