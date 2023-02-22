Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $50,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $57.14. The company has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,975,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

