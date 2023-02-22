Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Insider Sara Wechter Sells 2,950 Shares

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Citigroup Trading Down 3.1 %

C stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,355,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,799,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

