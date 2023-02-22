Citigroup Lowers Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) to Neutral

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUFGet Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

CTOUF stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

