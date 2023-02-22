Citigroup Raises Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $108.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of WK opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,818. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Workiva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Workiva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Workiva by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.