Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.77

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.77 and traded as low as $12.58. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 3,300 shares traded.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $132.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Further Reading

