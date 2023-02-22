Clearline Capital LP Invests $811,000 in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,643,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSNY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

