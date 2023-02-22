Clearline Capital LP Sells 494,599 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,599 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.08% of Rover Group worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $707.44 million, a PE ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.56. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.47.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
