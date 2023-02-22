Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CWAN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of CWAN opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -949.50 and a beta of 0.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $876,531.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,828,212 shares in the company, valued at $171,002,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $32,058.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $876,531.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,828,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,002,466.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 911,462 shares of company stock worth $17,394,588. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

