CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $159.40

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 159.40 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 151.80 ($1.83). CLS shares last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.83), with a volume of 112,014 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of CLS from GBX 255 ($3.07) to GBX 205 ($2.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

CLS Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159. The firm has a market capitalization of £598.69 million, a P/E ratio of 477.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

