Codexis (CDXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis Stock Down 5.1 %

CDXS opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Codexis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $229,283.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 823,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $229,283.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,213 shares of company stock valued at $657,323. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.