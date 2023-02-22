Coin98 Trading Up 22.2% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001361 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $71.83 million and approximately $81.18 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.33 or 0.01288906 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013787 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00034403 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.62 or 0.01618114 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.