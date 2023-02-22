Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.8 %

COIN stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $206.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,996.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and sold 439,344 shares valued at $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

