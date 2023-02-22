Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $70.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

