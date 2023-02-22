Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is Third Point LLC’s Largest Position

Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 14.7% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Third Point LLC owned 1.38% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $811,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after buying an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

