Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,066,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 4.25% of Commerce Bancshares worth $335,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,655 shares of company stock worth $3,446,794. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

